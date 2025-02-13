14 hours after kidnap, Madhya Pradesh businessman's 6-year-old son found safe

BHOPAL: Shivay Gupta, six-year-old son of a businessman kidnapped by two motorcycle-borne masked men in Gwalior’s Morar was found 14 hours later in the adjoining Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

The minor was abandoned in Mata Basaya (Banshipura) village -- around 70 km from his hometown Morar in Gwalior district at around 10 pm.

A resident informed the village sarpanch about the minor and the village sarpanch contacted the police. Local police rushed to the spot and brought the boy to safety.

Informing about the latest development, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav said, “We’re satisfied and happy that the kidnapped child has been found. Efforts are underway to bring back the boy to his parents in Gwalior.”