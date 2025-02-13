14 hours after kidnap, Madhya Pradesh businessman's 6-year-old son found safe

BHOPAL: Shivay Gupta, six-year-old son of a businessman kidnapped by two motorcycle-borne masked men in Gwalior’s Morar was found 14 hours later in the adjoining Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.
The minor was abandoned in Mata Basaya (Banshipura) village -- around 70 km from his hometown Morar in Gwalior district at around 10 pm.
A resident informed the village sarpanch about the minor and the village sarpanch contacted the police. Local police rushed to the spot and brought the boy to safety.
Informing about the latest development, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav said, “We’re satisfied and happy that the kidnapped child has been found. Efforts are underway to bring back the boy to his parents in Gwalior.”
Major clues about the kidnappers have been secured by the police and efforts are underway to track and nab them, said Gwalior district police superintendent Dharamveer Singh.
After the sensational broad daylight kidnap that took place on Thursday morning, multiple teams were constituted by Gwalior police and cops in the adjoining district. They were also put on maximum alert.
A reward of Rs 30,000 was declared by the IG-Gwalior Range Arvind Saxena for clues about the kidnappers. The state’s CM Dr Mohan Yadav and DGP Kailash Makwana were also continuously monitoring the police action in the case, paying off.