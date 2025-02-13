80K killed due to extreme weather events in 1993-2022 period: Study

NEW DELHI: India registered at least 80,000 fatalities in the past three decades, causing losses of nearly $180 billion (inflation-adjusted) between 1993 and 2023 due to climate change-induced extreme weather events, a study says.

The study by Climate Risk Index (CRI) 2025, published on Wednesday by the environmental organization Germanwatch, shows that over the last 30 years, Global South countries have been particularly affected by the impacts of extreme weather events.

India ranked 6th and experienced over 10% of total global fatalities and 4.2% of global economic loss due to extreme weather events.

The study states that India is one of the top countries at continuous risk of natural disasters. “For instance, climate change has made devastating early heat in India 30 times more likely,” it says.