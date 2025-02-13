AB-PMJAY to be implemented in Delhi soon, Mohalla clinics to be probed: Nadda

NEW DELHI: People of Delhi will soon be able to avail the services of the central government’s ambitious Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

AB-PMJAY is considered to be the largest insurance scheme in the world.

“We will bring the PM-JAY scheme to Delhi as soon as possible,” Union Health Minister JP Nadda told this paper when asked if the central government is planning to implement the scheme.

The scheme provides Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 55 crore individuals corresponding to 12.34 crore families.