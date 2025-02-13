Buy air tickets from panchayats soon, says Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah said on Wednesday that each panchayat in the country will have a primary agricultural cooperative society (PACS).

“Currently, PACS are involved in booking railway tickets, and the Ministry of Cooperation is working to enable PACS to sell airline tickets as well,” he said while presiding over the first meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Cooperation on ‘Initiatives to Strengthen Cooperative Societies’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once remarked that “people wearing ‘hawai chappals’ would travel by flight”, and moving towards this vision, the NDA government is working to ensure that air tickets are accessible even in the remotest corners of the country’s every panchayat.

Shah stressed that enterprises associated with India’s cooperative sector would now compete with corporate entities, fulfilling the PM’s vision of ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’ (prosperity through cooperation). “The government is committed to ensuring the cooperative sector enjoys the same opportunities as the corporate sector,” he said.

“The Ministry of Cooperation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, the Reserve Bank of India, and the Income Tax Department, has taken steps to create a unified tax structure for both corporate and cooperative sectors,” he added.