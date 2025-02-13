Campylobacter jejuni believed to be cause behind outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome

NEW DELHI: The bacteria Campylobacter jejuni (C. jejuni) is being believed to be the cause behind the outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in the regions of Maharashtra, mainly Pune, official sources said on Thursday.

They said that bacteria Campylobacter jejuni has been found in 20-30 per cent of the samples taken from the GBS positive cases.

GBS mostly is a post-infection syndrome, which usually manifests itself two to six weeks after a person gets an infection.

"Lot of samples have been taken and are being tested at the NIV Pune. Bacteria Campylobacter jejuni has been found in 20-30 per cent of the samples taken from GBS positive cases and is believed to be the cause. But investigations are still on," a source said.