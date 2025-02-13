Centre intervenes to push up tomato price; ready to bear transportation cost

NEW DELHI: With tomato price falling in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other major producing states, the Government has decided to implement the transportation component of the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

Under the scheme, the Central Government will bear the cost of transportation and storage to promote the supply of tomatoes from tomato-producing states to non-producing states, bridge the price gap of perishable tomatoes, and benefit farmers.

The price of tomatoes at farm level has crashed to Rs 2-5 per kg, while consumers are still buying at Rs 15-20 in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, and Odisha. According to government data, in the last month, the wholesale price of tomatoes crashed around 40%, whereas the retail price crashed by 36%.

Farmers are throwing away it on roads or fields instead of taking it to market. Farmers do not want to invest in harvesting instead of destroying the farm. Social media platforms are flooded with numbers of videos where farmers ruin their crops in fields.