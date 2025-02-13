CRPF jawan opens fire in Manipur camp, kills two colleagues before taking his life

IMPHAL: A CRPF jawan allegedly killed two of his colleagues and injured eight others before taking his own life at a camp in Manipur on Thursday, official sources said.

The incident took place at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Lamphel located in the Imphal West district at around 8. 20 pm, they said.

Accused Havildar Sanjay Kumar opened fire from his weapon killing a constable and a sub-inspector of the force on the spot. He later turned the gun on himself and has been declared dead, the sources said.