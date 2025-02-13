Delhi election result will have no impact on Bihar assembly elections, says Lalu Prasad Yadav

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday asserted that Delhi election results would leave no impact on the Bihar assembly elections as BJP stood no chance of forming a government in the state.
While talking to newspersons, Lalu expressed, “Can the BJP form the government while we are here? The people have now recognised what BJP is.”
Earlier, the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had claimed that the BJP's landslide victory in the Delhi assembly polls would have an impact in Bihar.
"In a democracy, the people are supreme (janta maalik hai). The BJP has been voted to power after nearly 26 years. Hopefully, promises made to the people will be fulfilled and there will not be any empty rhetoric (jumlebaazi)," he commented.
Reacting to Lalu's remarks, state JD (U) chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar said, “Your son (Tejashwi) has already proved that you are no longer a political force to be reckoned with. History is witness to the fact that your party had suffered a humiliating defeat in the 2010 assembly election. NDA has fixed the target of winning 225 out of 243 seats in the assembly and people have made up their mind to make Nitish Kumar chief minister for yet another term."
Bihar BJP president and state revenue and land reforms minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal claimed that Lalu's politics had become inconsequential in Bihar as people of the state now know that he could not think beyond his family.
“A leader talking about social justice is unable to think beyond his family as people want to know from him how he defines social justice,” he added.
He contended that the Opposition leaders were suffering from cataract and were unable to see how the political atmosphere had completely changed in favour of NDA due to chief minister Nitish Kumar's 'Pragati Yatra' and the alliance's workers’ conferences in the state.
In the recently held Delhi assembly elections, BJP won 48 to of 70 seats, whereas AAP was defeated after 10 years in power with just 22 seats.
The Congress party could not even win a single seat in the National Capital.
Earlier union minister and Hindustan Awami Morcha founder Jitan Ram Manjhi had posted a message on 'X' claiming that Delhi was just a trailer.