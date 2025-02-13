Delhi election result will have no impact on Bihar assembly elections, says Lalu Prasad Yadav

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday asserted that Delhi election results would leave no impact on the Bihar assembly elections as BJP stood no chance of forming a government in the state.

While talking to newspersons, Lalu expressed, “Can the BJP form the government while we are here? The people have now recognised what BJP is.”

Earlier, the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had claimed that the BJP's landslide victory in the Delhi assembly polls would have an impact in Bihar.

"In a democracy, the people are supreme (janta maalik hai). The BJP has been voted to power after nearly 26 years. Hopefully, promises made to the people will be fulfilled and there will not be any empty rhetoric (jumlebaazi)," he commented.