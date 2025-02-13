Drone surveillance, technology in play for excessive crowd management in Kashi

LUCKNOW: After the completion of Maghi Purnima Snan, a significant milestone in the Mahakumbh marking the end of Kalpwaas, a fresh wave of pilgrims spilling over from the Mahakumbh are moving to Kashi, the land of Lord Shiva, ahead of Mahashivratri.

The crowd has swollen so much that the localities in the vicinity of Kashi Vishwanath Dham were choc-o-bloc, sending the authorities into a tizzy on Thursday.

The police, struggling hard with crowd management, were under immense pressure in regulating the spillover crowd from the Mahakumbh and the followers of Sant Ravidas, coupled with the hustle and bustle of the wedding season at its peak.