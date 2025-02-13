Haryana government faces backlash over decision to allow shooting of Nilgais

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government's recent approval of the new Wildlife (Protection) Rules, allowing the shooting of male Nilgais (blue bulls), has sparked widespread protests and condemnation from environmentalists and the Bishnoi community.
Activists have urged Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to revoke the decision and explore alternative measures for human-wildlife conflict management.
People for Aravallis, an environmental group, has sent a representation to the Chief Minister, expressing distress over the government’s decision.
Neelam Ahluwalia, founder member of People for Aravallis, said, “Shooting Nilgais to solve the problem of these animals entering farmers’ fields and destroying crops is neither an ethical nor a sustainable solution. Many farmers who are part of our group from different areas in Haryana, along with other rural stakeholders we consulted over the last few days, have highlighted that stray cattle pose a far more serious threat to agricultural crops than Nilgais."
“We urge the government to revoke the rule permitting the shooting of male Nilgais and implement an appropriate management plan for human-wildlife conflict after consulting conservationists, ecologists, retired foresters, wildlife experts, farmer groups, and other rural stakeholders”, he said
Retired Conservator of Forests, South Circle Haryana, R.P. Balwan, criticised the decision, stating, “Nilgais are an integral part of Haryana’s natural ecosystem, contributing to biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance. Legally allowing them to be killed not only disrupts this delicate balance but also sets a dangerous precedent for human-wildlife conflict management. This move contradicts the spirit of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972.”
The representation to the Chief Minister proposed that if certain areas in Haryana have an overpopulation of Nilgais, the animals could be translocated to other similar habitats in Haryana or Rajasthan, where their natural predators can help restore ecological balance.
It also highlighted conservation efforts in Fatehabad district, led by Vinod Karwasra, State President of Akhil Bhartiya Jeev Raksha Bishnoi Sabha Haryana.
These efforts include removing invasive species like Surajmukhi grass and Parthenium, while planting native trees, grasses, and shrubs essential for local wildlife, including Blackbucks and Nilgais. Activists urged that similar conservation practices be replicated across Haryana.
Rakesh Ahlawat, a wildlife researcher and conservationist from Rohtak, suggested, “Banis in villages across Haryana, where they still exist, should be legally designated as community reserves and used as a refuge for Nilgais and other wildlife. These areas should be fenced to keep the animals inside, and rural communities should be encouraged to develop banis in every village using Shamlat Deh, Panchayat, and Gaucharan land.”
Ajay Yadav, a farmer from Mahendergarh district, recommended alternative solutions to prevent crop damage, saying, “Rural communities can use fencing techniques like ‘Chara Bandhi’, where 5-6 feet jhaads are planted along the edges of fields to act as physical barriers, and ‘Samuhik Taarbandhi’, where communities collectively set up fencing to keep animals out. If crops are still damaged, farmers should be supported through insurance schemes and timely compensation.”
Tannuja Chauhan, a member of People for Aravallis, suggested employing local guards to protect crops, saying, “When our team spoke to rural stakeholders across different districts, they suggested that a few villagers be appointed as guards carrying ‘Gandhak Potash’, a non-bullet device that makes a loud noise to scare away Nilgais, stray cattle, and other animals. This activity could be included under MGNREGA to ensure payment for the guards.”
Meanwhile, the All India Jeev Raksha Bishnoi Sabha has also protested against the state government’s decision. Members of the Bishnoi community gathered at the Bishnoi temple in Hisar and Fatehabad, submitting a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister.
Chandra Singh Saharan, president of the Bishnoi Sabha, demanded that the government reconsider its decision.