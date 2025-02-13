Haryana government faces backlash over decision to allow shooting of Nilgais

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government's recent approval of the new Wildlife (Protection) Rules, allowing the shooting of male Nilgais (blue bulls), has sparked widespread protests and condemnation from environmentalists and the Bishnoi community.

Activists have urged Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to revoke the decision and explore alternative measures for human-wildlife conflict management.

People for Aravallis, an environmental group, has sent a representation to the Chief Minister, expressing distress over the government’s decision.

Neelam Ahluwalia, founder member of People for Aravallis, said, “Shooting Nilgais to solve the problem of these animals entering farmers’ fields and destroying crops is neither an ethical nor a sustainable solution. Many farmers who are part of our group from different areas in Haryana, along with other rural stakeholders we consulted over the last few days, have highlighted that stray cattle pose a far more serious threat to agricultural crops than Nilgais."

“We urge the government to revoke the rule permitting the shooting of male Nilgais and implement an appropriate management plan for human-wildlife conflict after consulting conservationists, ecologists, retired foresters, wildlife experts, farmer groups, and other rural stakeholders”, he said

Retired Conservator of Forests, South Circle Haryana, R.P. Balwan, criticised the decision, stating, “Nilgais are an integral part of Haryana’s natural ecosystem, contributing to biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance. Legally allowing them to be killed not only disrupts this delicate balance but also sets a dangerous precedent for human-wildlife conflict management. This move contradicts the spirit of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972.”