Heavy snowfall disrupts life in Tawang, army assists stranded travellers

GUWAHATI: Heavy and prolonged snowfall has paralysed normal life in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district, near the India-China border, since the evening of 11 February. The harsh weather has led to disruptions in essential services, including electricity, water supply, and communication.

Officials stated that while snowfall is common in the region, the intensity and duration of this spell have made daily activities difficult.

“Falling trees and the accumulation of thick snow on power and communication lines have caused service disruptions in some areas. Although most shops remained open, footfall was low as residents stepped out only to purchase daily necessities,” said district information and public relations officer Nawang Chotta.

Educational institutions have also been affected, with attendance dropping significantly. "Vehicles are not operating, and walking on frozen snow poses challenges, particularly for children," Chotta added.

Despite the difficult conditions, various government departments, including the Electrical Department, Public Health Engineering, Border Roads Organisation, Public Works Department, and Rural Works Department, are working tirelessly to restore essential services.

"The police and army personnel are actively assisting stranded tourists and commuters in the Sela and Jaswantgarh areas," Chotta said.

The district administration is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the army and other agencies to ensure emergency response efforts continue smoothly.

According to the latest weather forecasts, snowfall and adverse conditions may persist for the next few days.

"If the situation continues, further disruptions to normal life may occur. However, as of now, no reports of significant damage or accidents due to snowfall have been received," Chotta stated.

Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated with official advisories.

“The district administration remains committed to ensuring public safety and will continue working diligently to mitigate the impact of the snowfall,” he said.