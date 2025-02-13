India, France to jointly develop N-reactors, AI

NEW DELHI: India and France on Wednesday decided to strengthen their strategic partnership as Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down with French President Emmanuel Macron to firm up plans to bolster cooperation in nuclear energy and artificial intelligence (AI).

Both countries will join hands to develop small modular reactors (SMRs) as well as advanced modular reactors (AMRs). New Delhi and Paris will also work together to develop safe, secure and trustworthy AI. France has already announced plans to invest 110 billion euros in AI.

Modi and Macron agreed to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region with a joint declaration of intent for ‘triangular development’ to support the economic growth of countries in the region.

The two leaders also visited Marseille—the second-most populous French city after Paris—where Macron hosted a private dinner for Modi. There they jointly inaugurated India’s Consulate General and toured the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) facility.