JPC report on Waqf Bill triggers uproar in Rajya Sabha as Opposition claims dissent was erased

Chaos erupted in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) tabled its report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, as opposition members protested, accusing the government of removing their dissenting notes.

The report was tabled by BJP member Medha Vishram Kulkarni, a member of the panel. Notably, the panel had submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Jan. 30.

The tabling of the report was followed by uproar by members from the opposition benches. The clamour continued as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to read out a message from the president.

"Don't show disrespect to the president of India...," Dhankhar said and urged Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to ask the opposition members to take their seats.

However, Opposition members contiuned to raise slogans, prompting Dhankhar to adjourn proceedings for 10 minutes until 11:20 am.

The session resumed as opposition and treasury bench members continued discussions on the bill.

Kharge called the JPC report anti-democratic and urged the RS chairman to reject it, accusing the government of deleting opposition dissent.

"In the JPC report on the Waqf Board, many members have their dissent report... It is not right to remove those notes and bulldoze our views... This is anti-democratic... I condemn any report that has been presented after deleting the dissent reports," the Congress President said.

"We will never accept such fake reports... If the report does not have dissent views, it should be sent back and presented again," he added.