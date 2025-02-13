Leopard disrupts wedding in Lucknow, injures three before being captured in five-hour operation

LUCKNOW: A wedding celebration in Lucknow turned into chaos on Wednesday night when a leopard strayed into the venue, injuring a sub-inspector and two cameramen before being captured after a tense five-hour-long operation.
The dramatic incident unfolded at MM Lawn on Budheshwar Ring Road around 11:40 pm during the wedding of Akshay Srivastava and Jyoti Srivastava. As the celebrations reached their peak, the leopard gatecrashed the event, sending hundreds of guests fleeing for safety.
Guests, catering staff, and even the bride and groom ran for cover as the adult leopard roamed the venue, turning the decorated arena into an abandoned site.
According to local sources, two photographers, scouting for the perfect wedding shots, were the first to spot the feline predator. One of them leapt off a staircase, while the other ran towards the lawn, screaming.
What followed was sheer panic as guests scrambled to find a safe refuge. Confused by the flashing lights and the screaming people, the leopard darted around the venue, searching for an escape.
Upon receiving information about the leopard’s presence, police and forest department officials rushed to the scene and immediately cordoned off the area.
“When we arrived, we saw the guests stuffed in cars, some hiding behind makeshift barricades, and others had climbed onto nearby terraces,” said Inspector Ramesh Tiwari, one of the first responders.
To locate the leopard, authorities deployed a drone. The live footage confirmed that the animal was crouched in a corner on the roof. As the forest department team cautiously climbed the stairs to approach it, the feline, sensing danger, suddenly leapt down.
“It all happened in seconds. One moment the leopard was on the roof, and the next, it was charging towards us. It roared and pounced on our officer,” said a police constable involved in the rescue operation.
The agitated and cornered leopard attacked Sub-Inspector Muqaddar Ali, who was leading the team. Ali lost his balance, and his rifle slipped from his grasp.
Despite his injuries, Ali managed to roll away, giving his colleagues enough time to respond. The forest officials fired a tranquiliser dart, but the feline dodged it and ran towards the far end of the wedding venue.
The chase continued for the next few hours, leaving the wedding party in turmoil. The bride’s family was distressed, the food was wasted, and guests had left, with both families waiting in their respective cars.
Police used loudspeakers to warn residents: “Do not go out alone. Lock your doors. Stay away from open spaces.”
Finally, at around 2 am, authorities managed to subdue the leopard. A second tranquiliser dart found its mark, and within minutes, the animal’s movements slowed. It was then safely captured and caged.
“It was one of the most challenging operations we’ve handled in an urban setting in recent times,” said a forest official.
With the leopard finally removed, the shaken wedding party hesitantly returned, and the wedding rituals resumed. However, the festive spirit had faded, leaving behind unforgettable memories for all.