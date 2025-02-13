Leopard gatecrashes Lucknow wedding; bride-groom remains stuck in car for hours

LUCKNOW: A wedding in Lucknow saw an uninvited guest, a leopard, who strayed into the venue, leaving a forest official injured, attendees in panic and the bride and groom stranded in a car for hours.

The incident happened in the Buddheshwar road area of the state capital on Wednesday night when the leopard entered a banquet hall, creating panic among the guests who frantically started running to save their lives, an eyewitness recalls.

Even the bride and groom who were in the marriage hall ran off and locked themselves in a car, the eyewitness said.

Police and the forest department officials immediately reached the spot. The leopard was caught and tranquillized after hours of efforts at around 2 am.

According to police, forest department official Mukaddar Ali sustained injuries in his hand while catching the leopard. A guest said that until the animal was caught, the families of both the bride and groom sat in their vehicles for safety.

In a video purportedly of the incident, the leopard can be seen snatching an official's weapon as he tries to overpower the animal.