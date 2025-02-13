Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition protests Adani's Khavda project allocation

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid protests by Opposition members over allocation of a project to a businessman in Gujarat.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members, including those from the Congress, sought to raise the issue of the project allocation.

A visibly peeved Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members not to disrupt the proceedings and urged them to follow the tradition of the House.

He also asked the members whether they don't want the House to function and as the protests continued, the proceedings were adjourned in less than five minutes till 2 pm.

One question was taken up during the Question Hour.

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Centre endangered national security to benefit private billionaires, over reports that border security rules were relaxed for a business group to set up an energy park.

Reacting to media reports that the government relaxed national security protocols along the Pakistan border to make way for a renewable energy park of the Adani Group in Gujarat, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said that the pseudo-nationalism face of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again been unmasked.

The Adani Group did not respond to the allegations.