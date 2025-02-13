Madhya Pradesh businessman's 6-year-old son kidnapped by bike-borne miscreants in broad daylight

BHOPAL: The son of a local businessman was abducted in broad daylight by unidentified bike-borne men in Morar town of Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh.

The six-year-old boy, studying UKG, accompanied by his mother Arti Gupta was waiting for school van around 8.10 am on Thursday near their house in CP Colony locality when the incident took place.

According to sources, two unidentified men emerged out of nowhere on a motorcycle, stopped close to the mother and child. Subsequently, one of them approached the mother, threw chili powder in Arti Gupta’s eyes, snatched the boy from the mother's hands and fled with his accomplice on the motorbike.

"We were waiting for the school van. Suddenly a man approached me, threw chili powder in my eyes, pushed me down and kidnapped my son," Arti Gupta said.

"I tried to chase the motorcycle, but they sped away," she added.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed close to the spot of the crime.

Shocked by the incident, the local traders have called for a shut down in Morar town as a mark of protest against the abduction.

Rahul Gupta, father of the abducted child, is a member of the Madhya Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MPCCI), the office bearers of the traders’ body met with the Gupta family and expressed concern over the incident.

Rahul Gupta said he had no enmity with anyone. The police have formed multiple teams to track and rescue the boy.