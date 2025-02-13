Madhya Pradesh deputy LoP Hemant Katare, family booked in ISBT land allotment case

Bhopal: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh has registered a case against Hemant Katare, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha and a second-time Congress MLA from the Gwalior-Chambal region, along with his family members, over alleged irregularities in the allotment of land under the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) project in Bhopal.

The case, which dates back to 2004, was registered following a complaint filed by C.R. Dutta, a resident of Harsh Vardhan Nagar, Bhopal. The complaint was forwarded to the EOW by the state’s General Administration Department (GAD).

A preliminary enquiry into the matter was initiated in 2015, and after a long investigation, a regular case was filed on Wednesday against Katare, his brother Yogesh Katare, his mother Meera Katare, and sister-in-law Ruchi Katare—who are all partners in the commercial entity M/S High-Speed Motors. Several officials from the Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) at the time, including then CEO K.P. Rahi and OSD Manoj Verma, have also been named as co-accused.

According to the EOW, investigations established that the plot allotted to M/S High Speed Motors under the Kushabhau Thakre Inter-State Bus Terminal scheme was granted in violation of existing regulations. The land use was allegedly changed to commercial, and the price of the allotted plot was determined without a tender process, giving undue benefits to the company.