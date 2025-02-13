Maha Kumbh 2025: From business tycoon to 'Baba': who gave up Rs 3,000 crore empire for spirituality

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, renowned for its spiritual fervour, has long been a stage for prominent figures who captivate the masses with their unique philosophies. From the tech-savvy "IIT Baba" to the regal "Ambassador Baba," the event has showcased individuals who have left an indelible mark on devotees. Now, a new addition to this eclectic list is the "Businessman Baba."
A viral video that has taken social media by storm introduces this intriguing personality, who has transformed from a prosperous entrepreneur to a devoted spiritual seeker.
In his saffron robes and rudraksha beads, this man once presided over a flourishing business empire valued at Rs 1,000 crore. Despite his extravagant lifestyle, he came to realise that true inner peace cannot be bought with wealth alone.
According to Business Standard, On February 12, the Maha Kumbh Mela witnessed an overwhelming crowd as around 1.6 crore devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Maghi Purnima. Among the sea of devotees was "Businessman Baba", whose presence at the Mela has intrigued many.
The video, posted on the Daily Overdose Instagram page, features the former tycoon interacting with devotees, offering his shawl to a needy individual, and distributing blankets to sadhus across the sprawling Mela grounds. With the tagline "From Businessman to Businessman Baba in Kumbh Mela," the clip captures his generous gestures and newfound dedication to spirituality.
The text accompanying the video claims, “The person who turned towards spirituality after leaving a business worth Rs 3000 crore.” In the video, the man in saffron robes and rudraksha beads reflects on his life of opulence, admitting that material wealth did not bring him the peace and contentment he sought.
The video quickly went viral, amassing over 17,000 views on Instagram, and it sparked a range of reactions from netizens. Some were sceptical, with one user quipping, “He found a new business.” Others took a more critical view, commenting, “Garibi nahi Dekhi is wajah se amiri mein aanand nahi raha tha (I think he never saw real poverty, and that’s why he couldn’t find happiness in being rich).”
Yet, not all responses were dismissive. Several users expressed admiration for his journey, with one saying, “It’s inspiring to see someone walk away from immense wealth in search of something deeper.”
The story of "Businessman Baba" serves as a reminder that true contentment is not found in material success, but in spiritual fulfilment. While his journey may seem like a bold reinvention, it also reflects a growing trend of individuals seeking a balance between worldly success and inner peace.
As the Mela continues, "Businessman Baba" remains a figure of intrigue, showing that even the most successful entrepreneurs can discover a higher purpose, proving that in the end, it's not the wealth you acquire but the peace you attain that truly matters.