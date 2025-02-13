Maha Kumbh 2025: From business tycoon to 'Baba': who gave up Rs 3,000 crore empire for spirituality

In his saffron robes and rudraksha beads, this man once presided over a flourishing business empire valued at Rs 1,000 crore. Despite his extravagant lifestyle, he came to realise that true inner peace cannot be bought with wealth alone.

According to Business Standard, On February 12, the Maha Kumbh Mela witnessed an overwhelming crowd as around 1.6 crore devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Maghi Purnima. Among the sea of devotees was "Businessman Baba", whose presence at the Mela has intrigued many.

The video, posted on the Daily Overdose Instagram page, features the former tycoon interacting with devotees, offering his shawl to a needy individual, and distributing blankets to sadhus across the sprawling Mela grounds. With the tagline "From Businessman to Businessman Baba in Kumbh Mela," the clip captures his generous gestures and newfound dedication to spirituality.