MHA grants Z-category CRPF security cover to Dalai Lama

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs accorded and upgraded the security drill of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Thursday after receiving a threat assessment report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

For many years, intelligence reports have indicated a potential threat to the spiritual leader’s life from various sources, including China-backed groups.

According to sources Dalai Lama has been accorded Z-category security, as he would get a total of 33 security staff in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala and outside. Under the security cover category the spiritual leader would be protected by the CRPF commandos in all parts of the country, they added.

Dalai Lama, till now, remained under the protection of the Himachal Pradesh Police and other security agencies, but the MHA has now assigned the task to the CRPF to ensure a more coordinated and robust protection plan, the sources said.

Dalai Lama is a globally respected figure and the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism. He has been residing in India since 1959 after fleeing Tibet following the Chinese occupation.