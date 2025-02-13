NSDC to expand skilling footprint, to set up 50 new FSCs and 10 intl. academies

NEW DELHI: National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) today announced a significant expansion in its skilling footprint across India with plans to set up 50 new Future Skills Centres (FSCs) and 10 NSDC International Academies to advance skill development and training programs.

These industry aligned programs aim to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills by aligning education with emerging technologies and industry needs. So far, 33 global corporations have partnered, and 21 Future Skills Centres have been established in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

Over 200 industry-aligned programs have been assessed and certified by corporations, covering 9 major emerging technologies. More than 27,000 candidates have been trained, with over 1.20 lakh square feet of training space developed, the Corporation said in a Thursday statement.

According to NSDC, it aims to make quality education accessible to students from tier 2 and 3 colleges by addressing challenges in emerging technologies through collaborations with Institutes of National Importance. So far, 11 premium institutions have partnered to launch 17 micro-credential programs, awarding more than 75,000 credits and training over 5,000 candidates.