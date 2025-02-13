NSDC to expand skilling footprint, to set up 50 new FSCs and 10 intl. academies

NEW DELHI: National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) today announced a significant expansion in its skilling footprint across India with plans to set up 50 new Future Skills Centres (FSCs) and 10 NSDC International Academies to advance skill development and training programs.
These industry aligned programs aim to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical skills by aligning education with emerging technologies and industry needs. So far, 33 global corporations have partnered, and 21 Future Skills Centres have been established in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).
Over 200 industry-aligned programs have been assessed and certified by corporations, covering 9 major emerging technologies. More than 27,000 candidates have been trained, with over 1.20 lakh square feet of training space developed, the Corporation said in a Thursday statement.
According to NSDC, it aims to make quality education accessible to students from tier 2 and 3 colleges by addressing challenges in emerging technologies through collaborations with Institutes of National Importance. So far, 11 premium institutions have partnered to launch 17 micro-credential programs, awarding more than 75,000 credits and training over 5,000 candidates.
Sharing his roadmap to skill and upskill the Indian youth for domestic and global job markets with media, Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer, NSDC, and Managing Director, NSDC International, said on Thursday that the number of its industry-aligned programs will increase beyond 300, covering 12 major emerging technologies.
"The goal is to train over 2 lakh candidates and establish over 2.70 lakh square feet of training infrastructure, further strengthening employability and workforce readiness,” he added.
As part of the Job-as-Skills model, Tiwari said, “There are plans to onboard 1 million students, establish MoUs with leading OEMs, bring in training partners, select industry-specific tools, design career progression pathways, implement joint certification with NSDC and OEMs, and introduce new industry verticals in a phased manner.”
The institution is working towards setting up new international language labs and assessment centres, offering training in Russian, Italian, Korean, and French to equip candidates with multilingual capabilities, enhancing their global employability, said Tiwari.
Outlining a strategic roadmap for the future, focusing on expanding global employment opportunities and skill development initiatives, Tiwari informed that Israel has requested 5000 healthcare workers.
Looking forward, NSDC plans to collaborate with 15 premium institutions, introduce over 30 micro-credential programs, and award around 1,80,000 credits, further enhancing access to quality education and skill development, the NSDC stated.
Students will also receive specialised training in emerging technologies across key industry verticals such as aerospace, automotive, mining, and infrastructure. The OEMs’ tools and curriculum will be integrated into structured guided pathways, supporting different proficiency levels and leading to job opportunities across various domains, it said in the statement.
Skilling yourself is the only ethical pathway to global employment, says Ved Mani Tiwari
Speaking to media in the national capital, the NSDC Chief emphasised the importance of ethical migration and skill-based employment in global markets.
"The students should leverage the central government’s skilling initiatives for a safe and successful international career, and try to avoid illegal migration routes or “donkey routes" as it is commonly known," Tiwari said addressing the Indian youth.
“The world values skilled professionals, and with the right training, certifications, and ethical migration, the youths of India can build sustainable and long-term careers abroad. Taking illegal migration route is not only dangerous but also puts lives at risk. The youths can enroll themselves in skilling programs of NSDC International, which offer skilling programs and courses that are in demand in the global market,” he added.
Tiwari also highlighted that NSDC International has been actively collaborating with international governments to create structured job opportunities for Indian youth. Recognizing India’s skilled workforce, several countries have approached NSDC International with employment opportunities. While Israel has already asked for 5,000 healthcare workers, Germany and Japan continue to seek trained healthcare professionals from India.
To increase global employability, NSDC International is setting up global language labs offering training in Russian, Italian, Korean, and French languages. The initiative aims to break language barriers and increase the chances of Indian candidates, securing high-paying jobs overseas, he said.
Since its inception in October 2021, NSDC International has created 88,924 overseas job opportunities across 22 countries. Through strategic collaborations with international governments and organizations, over 64,000 skilled Indian candidates have been successfully placed in countries, including in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It has facilitated training and job placements across 19 industries, focusing on key sectors such as construction, mechanical, electrical & plumbing (MEP), and facility management.
Assuring NSDC International's tireless effort to expand global employment avenues ensuring a bright and prosperous future for India’s skilled workforce, Tiwari said that last week, the first international academy was opened for language and soft skills in Greater Noida, which has a state-of-the-art language lab, the first such initiative in the country. It has the capacity to skill 1,000 candidates annually.
Additionally, NSDC International is extending its advisory services across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Africa, ensuring that workforce development programs are effectively implemented in these regions.
Talking about creating digital infrastructure, Tiwari highlighted that youth living in remote areas of the country are skilling and upskilling themselves through the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH). SIDH has made a significant impact, reaching 1.30 crore candidates, including 92 lakh short-term trained candidates, 86 lakh certified candidates, and 13 lakh apprentices. The platform supports more than 7,100 courses in 23 Indian languages, with over 10 lakh active users and around 42,000 skilling and training centres, reinforcing its role in convergence, integration, skilling ecosystem development, partnerships, recognition, and measurable outcomes.
The platform collaborates with 57 digital learning partners, offering 1,245 courses. He also talked about NSDC JobX which is an advanced job platform that connects job seekers and employers by simplifying hiring and offering premium services like resume building, career coaching, and job alerts.
Talking about NSDC Trust that was established to provide a digital platform with digitally verifiable credentials, he said, “The platform ensures security, privacy, and global verifiability, offering services like Aadhaar, PAN, passport verification, driving license authentication, voter ID, GST, TAN, MCA verification, regulatory compliance checks, global database checks, education and employment verification, DIN, UAN, credit/record checks, and more than 100 additional services.”
On the National Apprenticeship Programme, Tiwari informed that NSDC has significantly contributed to apprenticeship programs from the financial year 2018-19 to 2024-25. Over 3.5 million apprentices have been engaged in various sectors, and 0.56 million assessments have been successfully conducted to ensure skill competency.
The network expansion efforts have resulted in the establishment of over 49,000 training centres engaging apprentices, with 170 Training Partner Aggregators (TPAs) being empanelled to facilitate skill training. In terms of financial commitment, a fund disbursement of Rs. 100,250 million has been allocated to support apprenticeship programs. The National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) has provided grants amounting to Rs. 10.46 billion, while the industry has contributed Rs. 288.93 billion towards apprenticeship initiatives.
Technological advancements have played a pivotal role, with over 0.3 million e-KYC completions and the creation of 2.8 million Aadhaar-based beneficiary IDs, enhancing digital tracking and transparency in skill development programs.
NSDC has also made a substantial impact in terms of socio-economic diversity. A total of 1.58 million apprentices, constituting 45.5% of the total engagement, belong to socio-economic groups, ensuring inclusive growth. Furthermore, 0.71 million women apprentices, accounting for 20.5% of the total, have been engaged in various trades, promoting gender inclusivity.
Talking about skilling through CSR and Industry partnerships, Mr. Tiwari said that NSDC has secured a total financial commitment of INR 2676 million to support its initiatives. The program aims to benefit 192,111 target beneficiaries across various sectors. This initiative includes 147 projects in collaboration with 67 corporate partners, ensuring a widespread impact on skill development and employment generation.
As part of these efforts, a total of 192,111 individuals have undergone training. Out of these, 153,850 candidates have been assessed, and 136,441 have been certified. Moreover, 81,779 individuals have been successfully placed in jobs, demonstrating the effectiveness of these initiatives.
Highlighting NSDC’s key initiatives so far, he revealed that it has successfully trained over 40.3 million candidates, with 9.4 million securing placements. With a network of over 40,000 skilling centres, the skilling programmes have empowered 18.3 million women and supported 12.9 million candidates from socio-economically disadvantaged groups, along with over 250,000 people with special abilities.
The reach of these initiatives extends across 36 sector skill councils, covering more than 750 districts and engaging 200,000 employers. Additionally, capacity-building efforts include more than 30,000 million financing facility, 72,000 skill teachers, and over 43,000 skill assessors, ensuring a robust and sustainable skill development ecosystem.
“Skill yourself, choose the right path, and embrace global opportunities through ethical means. The future belongs to those who are prepared—let’s work together to shape a brighter tomorrow,” Tiwari concluded.