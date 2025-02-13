Passport cannot be denied to person on brother’s terrorism link, rules HC

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has said that a passport cannot be denied to a person merely for the involvement of his brother in militancy activities. It also held that a person’s activities should form the basis for issuance of passport. The High Court order has been welcomed by the political parties.

A bench of Justice M A Chowdhary, while allowing petition of one Muhammad Amir Malik R/o Ramban, directed J&K’s Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) CID to re-submit the report uninfluenced by conduct or activities of the brother and Malik’s father to Regional Passport Officer (RPO) within four weeks.

Malik, a diploma holder in Engineering, had applied for a passport in 2021 to go abroad in search of a job. However, the CID had not cleared his passport verification. After being denied passport, Malik moved the HC and the court sought a report from ADGP CID.

ADGP CID stated that petitioner’s brother, Mohammad Ayaz Malik alias Abu Musa, was a HM militant and was killed in an encounter with security forces in 2011 and his father is enlisted as OGW in the records.