Patra meets Governor again to break Manipur deadlock

GUWAHATI: Three days on since N Biren Singh resigned as Manipur Chief Minister but BJP has not named his successor yet, intensifying speculation about the imposition of President’s rule in the state.

BJP’s Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday. It was his third visit to the Raj Bhavan in four days.

Patra met several MLAs for the third straight day. BJP’s Karam Shyam claimed that there was no constitutional crisis in the state. “I don’t know about President’s rule. I think that the problem will be solved by the Centre with the help of the legislators. There is no constitutional crisis in Manipur,” the MLA said.

When asked if the name of the new chief minister will be announced by Wednesday, he said, “I don’t believe it.”