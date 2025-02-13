Pranab’s son returns to Congress after TMC stint

KOLKATA: Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee rejoined the Congress on Wednesday after a four-year stint with the Trinamool Congress.

Abhijit, who had left the Congress in 2021, described his return as “home coming.” Asked whether the move was politically correct given the Congress’s electoral decline in the Assembly, he said, “There is no alternative to the grand old party in the country’s politics. Only the Congress takes along all people irrespective of their caste, creed and religion.”

State Congress chief Subhankar Sarkar said, “This will give a boost to the state unit. We want people who align themselves with the ideology of Rahul Gandhi to join our party.”

Mukherjee had won a by-election to the Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency in 2012 on a Congress ticket after his father became the President. Abhijit’s return to Congress comes weeks after his sister, Sharmistha, criticised the Congress, saying the party demanded a memorial space for former PM Manmohan Singh while failing to convene a CWC meeting to condole her father’s death.