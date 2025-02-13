Prime Minister Modi arrives in Washington DC for bilateral meeting with President Trump

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on a two-day visit to hold high-stakes talks with President Donald Trump in the face of concerns in New Delhi over Washington's new "America First" trade agenda as well as its policy on immigration.

The prime minister will be hosted by the US President on Thursday in what would be the first bilateral talks between the two leaders after Trump assumed the presidency for a second term last month.

"Landed in Washington DC a short while ago.

Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet.

@realDonaldTrump," Modi posted on X along with pictures.

Modi will be staying at the Blair House, the US presidential guest house at the heart of the American capital city.

As Prime Minister Modi reached Blair House, the President's Guest House, he was accorded a rousing welcome by members of the Indian-American diaspora.