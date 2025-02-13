Punjab Cabinet approves Rs 14K crore arrears for employees, pensioners

CHANDIGARH: After a gap of four months, the Punjab Cabinet convened, focusing on crucial policy decisions ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. In a significant relief for state government employees and pensioners, the Cabinet approved the disbursement of pending arrears worth Rs 14,000 crore.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “The Cabinet has given approval to release arrears of revised pay, pensions, and leave encashment for the period between 1 January 2016 and 30 June 2022. Additionally, pending Dearness Allowance (DA) from 1 July 2021 to 31 March 2024 will also be released for pensioners and employees.” He added that the sum will be disbursed in stages, benefiting nearly six lakh individuals—three lakh employees and three lakh pensioners.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of new posts in the Punjab State Legal Services Authority for setting up 22 new Lok Adalats across the state.

“In order to check tax pilferage and ensure proper utilisation of human resources in the Taxation Department, the Cabinet has approved the creation of 476 new posts in the department. Additionally, the nomenclature of Inspectors has been changed, and they will now be designated as State Taxation Officers," Cheema said.