Punjab Cabinet approves Rs 14K crore arrears for employees, pensioners

CHANDIGARH: After a gap of four months, the Punjab Cabinet convened, focusing on crucial policy decisions ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. In a significant relief for state government employees and pensioners, the Cabinet approved the disbursement of pending arrears worth Rs 14,000 crore.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “The Cabinet has given approval to release arrears of revised pay, pensions, and leave encashment for the period between 1 January 2016 and 30 June 2022. Additionally, pending Dearness Allowance (DA) from 1 July 2021 to 31 March 2024 will also be released for pensioners and employees.” He added that the sum will be disbursed in stages, benefiting nearly six lakh individuals—three lakh employees and three lakh pensioners.
The Cabinet also approved the creation of new posts in the Punjab State Legal Services Authority for setting up 22 new Lok Adalats across the state.
“In order to check tax pilferage and ensure proper utilisation of human resources in the Taxation Department, the Cabinet has approved the creation of 476 new posts in the department. Additionally, the nomenclature of Inspectors has been changed, and they will now be designated as State Taxation Officers," Cheema said.
The Cabinet also approved the recruitment of 53 drivers in the Excise Department on a regular basis and sanctioned amendments to rules and qualifications for the direct recruitment of Physical Training Instructors (PTI teachers) in the Elementary Education Department. “This will facilitate the hiring of 2,000 such teachers across the state in the coming days,” Cheema added.
To improve healthcare services, the Cabinet approved the revival of 822 Group C posts in the Health and Family Welfare Department, enhancing the department’s efficiency. “This move will immensely benefit the public by improving access to quality healthcare services. Additionally, the Cabinet sanctioned the creation of 97 posts across various cadres in the Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, SAS Nagar, further strengthening the institution’s ability to provide quality medical services,” Cheema stated.
The Cabinet also granted approval for providing University Grants Commission (UGC) scales to the teaching faculty of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, Patiala.
In a major push for employment generation, the Cabinet waived Stamp Duty, Registration Fees, and other charges for land transfers to the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) "NICDC Punjab Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited" for the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC), a key component of the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) Project. This initiative is expected to create over 50,000 jobs, including 32,724 industrial positions and 14,880 non-industrial roles."
To support the economically weaker sections (EWS), the Cabinet approved a policy for the optimum utilisation of land reserved for EWS housing. "Scattered land pockets in various colonies will be monetised, and the funds will be used to benefit EWS families. For this, 1,500 acres of land will be acquired across the state," Cheema said.
The Cabinet also approved a policy for the optimal utilisation of External Development Charges (EDC) collected from property developers under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA).
Under this policy, 50 per cent of the collected EDC will be used for infrastructure development within the respective colony or township, while the remaining 50% will fund major state projects.
In a progressive move, the Cabinet approved renaming the financial assistance scheme for acid attack victims as "The Punjab Financial Assistance to Acid Victims Scheme, 2024." The scheme will now include male and transgender victims. Additionally, the monthly financial aid for victims has been increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.
The Cabinet also sanctioned the convening of a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on 24-25 February to conduct legislative business.
In another key decision, the Cabinet approved an amnesty policy for defaulting allottees who were unable to pay for plots or land allotted to them by the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) and other special development authorities.
Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the establishment of special fast-track NRI courts in six districts—Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Moga, and Ludhiana—to expedite cases related to non-resident Indians.