Sitharaman terms opposition's charge of ignoring non-BJP ruled states 'unfounded'

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has not ignored any state and rebutted Opposition claims of favouring only NDA-ruled states as "unfounded".

Listing out the initiatives taken by the central government for various states, Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha that it is not right to say that states were not consulted before the Budget.

Strongly contesting claims by the Opposition parties that the Budget 2025-26 focused on states ruled by BJP and its allies, the finance minister said those claims are "just unfounded".

"Is it a Bihar bonanza Budget? Is it a Budget for only one state? Does it mean no other state gets anything? It has been repeatedly being asked and I have been answering it," Sitharaman said.