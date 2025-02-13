'Sorry mummy papa': Teen's suicide note after JEE results

Upon returning, the roommate received no response to her knocks. Looking inside, she saw Aditi hanging from a noose made of a stole. The roommate informed the hostel warden, who then informed the police, reported NDTV.

Police recovered a suicide note that read: "Sorry mummy papa, forgive me... I could not do it... this was the end of our relationship... you guys don't cry... you guys gave me a lot of love. I could not fulfill your dreams... you guys please take care of Choti... she will definitely fulfill your dreams. Your beloved daughter- Aditi."

Aditi's parents, residents of Mishraulia village in Sant Kabir Nagar district, have been informed. Her body has been sent for post-mortem. "The real cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem," said Abhinav Tyagi, Superintendent of Police (City).

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.