'Sorry mummy papa': Teen's suicide note after JEE results

An 18-year-old engineering student, Aditi Mishra, died by suicide on Wednesday, a day after the JEE results were declared. A suicide note was found in her room which read "Sorry mummy papa, forgive me... I could not do it..."
According to NDTV, Aditi, a student at Momentum Coaching Center in Betiahata, Gorakhpur, had been preparing for the JEE for two years. She shared a room at Satyadeep Girls Hostel.
After failing the exam, she spoke to her parents on Wednesday morning, also asking her father to recharge her mobile. She was reportedly dejected. Her roommate was out at the time.
Upon returning, the roommate received no response to her knocks. Looking inside, she saw Aditi hanging from a noose made of a stole. The roommate informed the hostel warden, who then informed the police, reported NDTV.
Police recovered a suicide note that read: "Sorry mummy papa, forgive me... I could not do it... this was the end of our relationship... you guys don't cry... you guys gave me a lot of love. I could not fulfill your dreams... you guys please take care of Choti... she will definitely fulfill your dreams. Your beloved daughter- Aditi."
Aditi's parents, residents of Mishraulia village in Sant Kabir Nagar district, have been informed. Her body has been sent for post-mortem. "The real cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem," said Abhinav Tyagi, Superintendent of Police (City).
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.