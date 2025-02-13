Waqf Bill: House panel report to be tabled in LS on Thursday

NEW DELHI: The Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will table the final report in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Though the Bill was scheduled to be tabled in the Lower House on February 3, it was removed from the revised list later.

According to the ‘List of Business’ of the Lok Sabha secretariat, the the committee’s chairman Jagdambika Pal, along with BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, will lay on the table the record of evidence given before the Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC).

The final report of the JPC on Waqf Bill was presented to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30, after the panel adopted the draft report and the amended revised bill on January 29. While it approved 14 amendments proposed by the ruling NDA members, all amendments by the Opposition MPs were rejected. However, the Opposition leaders submitted their dissent notes on the report.

Some of the Opposition members alleged that parts of their dissent note on the Waqf Bill were redacted by the chairman without their consent. Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi raised similar concerns.