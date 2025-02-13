War of words erupts between Piyush Goyal and Aditya Thackeray over CGPDTM HQ relocation from Mumbai to Delhi

MUMBAI: Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aditya Thackeray engaged in a war of words over the relocation of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) National Headquarters from Mumbai to Delhi.
After the Union Minister Piyush Goyal-led Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a circular announcing the relocation of the CGPDTM National Headquarters from Mumbai to Delhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray strongly reacted on his social media platform.
“What a shameful act by a minister elected as an MP by Mumbai! The man is betraying Mumbai, which elected him. Every action by the BJP seems to insult Mumbai, then rub salt on our wounds. The same minister feels that our states shouldn’t ask for our fair share of funds from the Centre for our contribution to the Union Government. What’s the need to shift this headquarters?” Thackeray asked.
In response, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, tagging Aditya Thackeray, said, “Your aggression is premature and armed with half-baked information.
This over-enthusiastic attack establishes why the people of Maharashtra deemed you unfit to govern them anymore.
For the record, the Head Office of the Trademark and Patent office in Mumbai shall continue to operate from the city. It is only the office of @cgpdtm_india, with the administration and finance division, that will be based in Delhi,” Goyal said.
He added that the reason for the move is completely alien to your party and its style of misgovernance. “The Modi government wants better alignment and functional augmentation with the department to support India's innovators and entrepreneurs.
Here are some statistics to prove why India's trademark and patents ecosystem has been thriving since 2014: There has been a 2X rise in the number of annual patents filed since 2014, a 17X jump in the number of patents granted, over 6X growth in trademark registrations, and more than 4X growth in designs registered.
With such phenomenal growth, our government is ensuring that the processes are made faster and smoother so that our talent can continue to compete and grow globally. As for your talent, it is best reserved for hurling toothless allegations,” the minister said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, commenting on this development, said, “Not to forget, the Commerce Minister has been elected and sent to the Lok Sabha from Maharashtra. Did the MP feel any guilt before signing this order?”
A person who closely watches the industry said that the shift of the CGPDTM National Headquarters from Mumbai to Delhi has sparked concerns among stakeholders, particularly in Maharashtra and nearby states.
“The office of CGPDTM, which has been headquartered in Mumbai for decades, plays a crucial role in administering intellectual property rights in India, including patents, trademarks, and designs.
The CGPDTM office is not merely an administrative body but serves as the central authority for policy formulation, regulatory decisions, international collaborations, and the overall management of India’s intellectual property (IP) ecosystem. It coordinates with various stakeholders, including innovators, businesses, legal professionals, and global organizations, shaping the country’s IP framework and ensuring the effective enforcement of IP laws.
The office also plays a vital role in fostering an innovation-driven economy by facilitating efficient IP protection, hearings, appeals, and dispute resolution.
This relocation is expected to have a significant impact on businesses, start-ups, legal professionals, and individual applicants from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and other western and southern states. Mumbai, being a financial and commercial hub, has long served as a convenient location for IP-related matters, with easy access to legal and technical expertise. The shift to Delhi may create logistical challenges for those who frequently engage with the office for filings, hearings, and consultations,” he added, requesting anonymity.