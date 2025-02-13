War of words erupts between Piyush Goyal and Aditya Thackeray over CGPDTM HQ relocation from Mumbai to Delhi

MUMBAI: Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aditya Thackeray engaged in a war of words over the relocation of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trade Marks (CGPDTM) National Headquarters from Mumbai to Delhi.

After the Union Minister Piyush Goyal-led Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a circular announcing the relocation of the CGPDTM National Headquarters from Mumbai to Delhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray strongly reacted on his social media platform.

“What a shameful act by a minister elected as an MP by Mumbai! The man is betraying Mumbai, which elected him. Every action by the BJP seems to insult Mumbai, then rub salt on our wounds. The same minister feels that our states shouldn’t ask for our fair share of funds from the Centre for our contribution to the Union Government. What’s the need to shift this headquarters?” Thackeray asked.