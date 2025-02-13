What happened with us, Kejriwal could happen to Nitish, Naidu: Aaditya Thackeray alleges EVM fraud

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said that the future of the country is in doubt as the BJP's dream is to break up and finish off every regional party in the country.

Addressing a press conference here today, Thackeray questioned the election process in the country citing the voter and EVM fraud.

"Today, the future of your country is in doubt. Today, we don't know where our vote is going amid voter fraud and EVM fraud in the country. Are elections being held in a free and fair manner in our country today? We think we are living in a democracy, but it is no longer a democracy. What happened with us and Kejriwal ji and Congress, could happen to Nitish ji, RJD and Chandrababu ji Naidu in in future,"Thackeray told reporters.

"BJP's dream is to break up and finish off every regional party just as they want to do for the democracy of the country," he said.

Further, speaking on his meeting with INDIA Bloc leaders, Aditya Thackeray said efforts are being made to prepare the roadmap for the future.

"There are many senior leaders for INDIA Bloc who will prepare its roadmap. INDIA Bloc has joint leadership. There is no one leader. This is not a fight of egos or for one's benefit but a fight for the future of the country," Thackeray added.

With its poor performance in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi Assembly polls, the INDIA Bloc is facing challenging issues in its fight against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Earlier, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised concerns over the surge in new voters, particularly between the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra, highlighting that 39 lakh new voters were added in just five months after the Lok Sabha polls.

He also questioned discrepancies in voter registration figures, claiming that the number of registered voters exceeded Maharashtra's total adult population.