Aero India 2025: Poland's battle-tested Loitering Munition exhibited for first time

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: Poland's largest private defence technology firm, for the first time showcased its battle-tested Warmate Tube-Launched (LM) Loitering Munition System at Aero India 2025.

In a significant move, during Aero India, the group inked a Memorandum of Understanding with India's Larsen and Toubro.

Poland's WB Group in a statement said, via its Indian entity WB Electronics India Pvt Ltd - WB India, as demand for autonomous unmanned aerial systems (UAS) grows in military and security operations.

"The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) marks a key milestone in the company's push to expand its footprint in India's thriving defence-tech ecosystem.", the group, with a stake from the Polish Government said.

Under the collaboration, WB India will focus on decentralised collaborative autonomy-an emerging technology that allows multiple drones to operate in coordination with minimal human intervention.

The collaboration "is expected to drive next-generation autonomous solutions tailored for India's military reconnaissance, surveillance, and operational needs."