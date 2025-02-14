Aero India 2025: Poland's battle-tested Loitering Munition exhibited for first time

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: Poland's largest private defence technology firm, for the first time showcased its battle-tested Warmate Tube-Launched (LM) Loitering Munition System at Aero India 2025.
In a significant move, during Aero India, the group inked a Memorandum of Understanding with India's Larsen and Toubro.
Poland's WB Group in a statement said, via its Indian entity WB Electronics India Pvt Ltd - WB India, as demand for autonomous unmanned aerial systems (UAS) grows in military and security operations.
"The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) marks a key milestone in the company's push to expand its footprint in India's thriving defence-tech ecosystem.", the group, with a stake from the Polish Government said.
Under the collaboration, WB India will focus on decentralised collaborative autonomy-an emerging technology that allows multiple drones to operate in coordination with minimal human intervention.
The collaboration "is expected to drive next-generation autonomous solutions tailored for India's military reconnaissance, surveillance, and operational needs."
Speaking about this collaboration, Ashish Sharma, CEO of WB Electronics India, said, "At WB India, we take immense pride in the innovative technologies we bring to India's defense sector."
"We are excited to partner with Larsen & Toubro, a recognised leader in defence engineering solutions, to deliver tailored, indigenous systems that will significantly augment the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces," he added.
Under the modernization process, Indian security forces are investing heavily in drone technology, with the unmanned systems market projected to grow exponentially over the next decade.
About Warmate TL Loitering Munition
Originally developed as a cost-effective alternative to traditional guided missiles, the Warmate TL has emerged as a versatile, precision-strike solution, it said.
As per the company, the system is "Designed for rapid deployment and high survivability in contested environments, the system integrates anti-personnel and anti-tank warheads, offering commanders the ability to tailor strikes to evolving battlefield conditions."
The Warmate TL, added, being a canister-based pneumatic launch system, enables integration across land vehicles, naval vessels, and aerial platforms.
Once deployed, the system's folding wings extend mid-flight, allowing it to loiter above a target area with pinpoint accuracy before executing an attack.
"Equipped with daylight and infrared cameras, the Warmate TL can perform real-time reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition, feeding live intelligence back to operators." The fully automated attack capability allows for engagement even in GPS-denied environments, reducing reliance on traditional targeting infrastructure.
Unlike conventional missiles, which rely on high-speed kinetic strikes, Warmate's silent propulsion system minimises detectability, making it particularly effective in urban and counter-insurgency operations.
The system, in a dynamic combat environment, where targets may move or change rapidly, with its ability to loiter before executing a strike provides critical flexibility.
A version of Warmate Loitering Munition already deployed
The Indian Army has already procured another variant of the system under Emergency Procurement measures, reflecting its battlefield efficacy and rapid operationalization.
"The Warmate loitering munition has already demonstrated its effectiveness in real-world combat scenarios," said Colonel Sandeep Malik (Retd), Vice President of WB Electronics India.
"With its advanced targeting systems, low acoustic signature, and modular payload capability, it is well-suited for modern warfare, particularly in high-threat environments, especially in the intense EMC environment.
India's interest in loitering munitions has intensified in recent years, driven by lessons from global conflicts and the need for greater operational agility in both conventional and asymmetric warfare.
As per the practitioners in security forces induction of loitering munitions into India's doctrine aligns with the military's modernisation roadmap, providing stand-off engagement capabilities, enhanced situational awareness, and rapid target neutralisation.
WB Group's Expanding Footprint in India
Beyond individual systems, WB Group's participation in Aero India 2025 marks a broader strategic shift toward India. Through its joint venture, WB Electronics India Pvt Ltd, the company is investing in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), reinforcing its commitment to local production, technology transfer, and long-term engagement with India's defence ecosystem.
"As India pursues a self-reliant defence sector under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, we see tremendous opportunities to collaborate with Indian defence forces and industry," said Ashish Sharma, CEO of WB Electronics India.
WB Group's solutions, including Warmate, are designed to meet the requirements of next-generation battlefield operations while ensuring interoperability with existing platforms.
Loitering Munitions: A cost effective Option!
The ongoing wars and conflicts: between Israel-Hamas, Russia & Ukraine and Armenia & Azerbaijan and Armenia have emphasised the effectiveness of the loitering munitions in modern combat. Unlike traditional cruise missiles or armed drones, these munitions cost less, give precision engagement capability thus emerging as an attractive proposition for countries seeking force multipliers in limited-budget scenarios.