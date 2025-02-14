Assam cops in Pune to serve summons to comedian Samay Raina

PUNE: An Assam police team has arrived in Pune to issue summons to comedian Samay Raina in connection with a case filed in the north-eastern state over his YouTube show 'India's Got Latent', according to an official.

Raina has a house in Balewadi in Pune.

Crass remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia, popular on YouTube as 'BeerBiceps,' about parents and sex on Raina's reality show have sparked massive outrage, leading to complaints from several persons.

A case was registered on Monday in Guwahati by a resident there for alleged promotion of obscenity in a publicly accessible online show.

Besides Allahbadia and Raina, others named in the case in Assam are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

The Assam police have already summoned Allahbadia and Chanchlani, asking them to be present in person in connection with the controversial remarks they had made during the show.