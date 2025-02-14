Bright future for Indian sports: Amit Shah lauds PM Modi’s initiatives at the 38th National Games closing ceremony

HALDWANI: In a strong endorsement of India’s sporting landscape, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah declared, "The future of sports in India is bright."

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 38th National Games in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, on Friday, Shah emphasised the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, including Fit India and Khelo India, which have inspired the youth to engage more actively in sports.

Shah said, "Thanks to Prime Minister Modi’s efforts, there has been a significant shift in the sports culture across the country." He also recalled Modi’s early contributions as Chief Minister of Gujarat, where he launched the Khelo Gujarat competition, which laid the foundation for the growth of sports in India.