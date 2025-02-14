Bright future for Indian sports: Amit Shah lauds PM Modi’s initiatives at the 38th National Games closing ceremony

HALDWANI: In a strong endorsement of India’s sporting landscape, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah declared, "The future of sports in India is bright."
Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 38th National Games in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, on Friday, Shah emphasised the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives, including Fit India and Khelo India, which have inspired the youth to engage more actively in sports.
Shah said, "Thanks to Prime Minister Modi’s efforts, there has been a significant shift in the sports culture across the country." He also recalled Modi’s early contributions as Chief Minister of Gujarat, where he launched the Khelo Gujarat competition, which laid the foundation for the growth of sports in India.
While appreciating Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s role in establishing sports infrastructure across the state, Shah noted, “Under Chief Minister Dhami’s leadership, Devbhoomi has transformed into a sports hub, rising from 21st to 7th place on the national sports map.”
Shah congratulated the athletes from Uttarakhand who won multiple medals at the National Games, stating, “It is these athletes who have truly made Devbhoomi a land of sports.”
The Home Minister highlighted that approximately 16,000 athletes participated in around 435 events during the National Games. “Some won, and some lost, but the true spirit of sports lies in victory and resilience in defeat,” he added. He encouraged athletes to view the upcoming National Games in Meghalaya as another opportunity to shine.
Shah also praised the eco-friendly practices implemented during the 38th National Games, saying, “From eco-friendly practices to sustainable events, everything was executed on the ground.” He noted that national records were set in sports like weightlifting, shooting, and athletics, raising hopes for medals in international competitions.
In a pointed critique of previous governments, Shah recalled that when Prime Minister Modi took office in 2014, India's sports budget was just ₹800 crore. “By 2025-26, it will rise to ₹3,800 crore,” he said. He also highlighted the improvement in India's medal tally at international competitions, noting that India won 15 medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, which has now increased to 26.
Shah expressed confidence that India is ready to host the Olympics in 2036. “We have formally put forth our bid for the Olympic Games, and I believe that athletes from Uttarakhand participating in this grand event will bring immense pride to our tricolor,” he asserted.
Additionally, on this day in 2019, Shah paid tribute to the 40 soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. “Their sacrifice not only secured our nation but also prompted Modi ji to respond decisively with cross-border airstrikes against terrorists.” He concluded by emphasizing that this response has reshaped global perceptions of India and sent a clear message to terrorists worldwide: they cannot challenge India's borders or its military.