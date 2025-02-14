Defence boost at Modi-Trump meet: Co-production of Stryker, Javelin, additional P-8Is confirmed

NEW DELHI: In their bilateral meeting at Washington DC, Indian Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump announced to “pursue the procurement and co-production of Javelin ATGM and Stryker ICV in India to meet the country's defence requirements.”

The procurement for six additional P-8I Maritime Patrol aircraft was also agreed which they said will “enhance India’s maritime surveillance reach in the Indian Ocean Region following agreement on sale terms.” The deal was in process for three years.

The Indian Navy (IN) acquired the first batch of eight P-8I aircraft in 2013 that are stationed at INS Rajali, Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu, as part of the Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 312 “Albatross”. The second batch of four additional aircraft based at INS Hansa, Goa as part of (INAS) 316 “Condors”.

The earlier two deals, 2009 & 2016, were worth USD 3.2 billion. These patrol aircraft are equipped with multi-mode radars and advanced electro-optic sensors. Harpoon Block-II missiles, MK-54 lightweight torpedoes, rockets and depth charges are also fitted in the aircraft.

The P8Is are Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance (LRMR) Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) aircraft.

These are compatible for long range surveillance, electronic warfare, imagery intelligence, ASW missions and Search & Rescue operations, armed with the state-of-the-art mission suite and sensors.