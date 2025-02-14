Dhankhar: Only Parliament can address judge removal

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said that only Parliament has the jurisdiction to address the issue of removing Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav from the Allahabad High Court, after 55 Opposition MPs submitted a motion citing his alleged misconduct.

In a suo motu statement in the Upper House, Dhankhar announced that the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General has been directed to share the information with the Secretary-General of the Supreme Court.

“Honourable members, I am seized of an undated notice for motion received on December 13, 2024, bearing 55 purported signatures of the members of the Rajya Sabha seeking removal from office of Justice Shekhar Yadav of Allahabad High Court under Article 124(4) of the Constitution,” he said.

“The jurisdiction for the stated subject matter constitutionally lies in exclusivity with the Rajya Sabha chairman and in an eventuality with the Parliament and Honourable President,” he said.

Justice Yadav was accused of making communal remarks at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad event in December last year.