Ghazipur SP MP booked for controversial comments on Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: Ghazipur police registered a criminal case against Afzal Ansari, Samajwadi Party MP from the area, for his alleged controversial comments regarding the Mahakumbh late Thursday.
As per the sources, Dev Prakash Singh, former president of the District Cooperative Bank in Ghazipur, lodged a complaint at Shadibad police station against the MP alleging that he made a comment which hurt the sentiments of followers of Sanatana Dharma.
According to Ghazipur SP Iraj Raja, on the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 299 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanghita (BNS).
The SP MP, who is the elder brother of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, courted controversy while addressing a gathering at Shadiabad organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.
"It is believed that people's sins will be washed away by taking a holy dip at the Sangam during Mahakumbh. Looking at the massive surge of crowd at the Mahakumbh Mela, it seems now no one will be left in hell and heavens will be houseful," Ansari had stated.
This is not the first time that the MP has made controversial remarks on Mahakumbh.
Earlier, he had said that if one or two goods trains carrying Ganja (dry cannabis) are sent to Kumbh, it would all be consumed reflecting on the presence of sadhus. He was booked for these remarks as well.
During the Shadiabad event, MP Ansari further spoke about the chaotic train journeys due to the rush for Mahakumbh.
"People are breaking the glass windows and women and children inside are seen terrified. Even railway staff and police are struggling to manage the crowd. The TTE doesn't wear his black coat to avoid being recognised by the crowd, who would rather beat him if they found out if he was TTE," he said.
During his speech, Ansari had claimed that the government might be claiming that India had become ‘Vishwa Guru’ but, in reality, the value of rupee was continuously dwindling against the dollar, the country was under the debt of 200 lakh crore, properties were being sold to private players and there was a total anarchy.
“The trains are being vandalised, properties worth lakhs are being destroyed. I deem it to be my duty to raise people’s issues. I may be stopped from performing my duty, but I would not get flustered,” he said.