Ghazipur SP MP booked for controversial comments on Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: Ghazipur police registered a criminal case against Afzal Ansari, Samajwadi Party MP from the area, for his alleged controversial comments regarding the Mahakumbh late Thursday.

As per the sources, Dev Prakash Singh, former president of the District Cooperative Bank in Ghazipur, lodged a complaint at Shadibad police station against the MP alleging that he made a comment which hurt the sentiments of followers of Sanatana Dharma.

According to Ghazipur SP Iraj Raja, on the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 299 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanghita (BNS).

The SP MP, who is the elder brother of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, courted controversy while addressing a gathering at Shadiabad organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas.

"It is believed that people's sins will be washed away by taking a holy dip at the Sangam during Mahakumbh. Looking at the massive surge of crowd at the Mahakumbh Mela, it seems now no one will be left in hell and heavens will be houseful," Ansari had stated.