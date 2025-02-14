In a major reshuffle, Congress appoints new general secretaries, State in-charges

NEW DELHI: In an organisational reshuffle, Congress on Friday appointed new general secretaries and in-charges for several states.

In a press release, the party said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Bhupesh Baghel as the AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab and Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain as the general secretary in charge of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Naseer Hussain has been relieved of his responsibilities in the Congress president's office.

Rajya Sabha member Rajani Patil has been appointed as AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.