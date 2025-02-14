Jaipur Diary | CM blends governance with spiritual spectacle

After he wasn’t content with just one dip at the Maha Kumbh, CM Bhajanlal Sharma returned for another! First, he was spotted taking the holy plunge alongside Madhya Pradesh CM Mohanlal Yadav, a moment that got political circles buzzing. But the showstopper came when Sharma, accompanied by cabinet ministers, party MLAs and even the Assembly Speaker took the holy dip at Sangam. Politics followed them into the waters! Even a cabinet meeting was held at the Rajasthan Mandap in Prayagraj, blending governance with the spiritual spectacle.

‘Is it in my hands?’ Raje reply triggers flutter

Is Vasundhara Raje set for a political comeback or resigned to the sidelines? A viral video has set Rajasthan political circles abuzz after a supporter urged the two-time CM to take back the top post. Her response: a dramatic raise of both hands and a loaded question — “Is it in my hands?” The remark has fueled fresh speculation about Raje’s standing in BJP. Once the party’s face in Rajasthan, the 71-year-old was seen as a frontrunner for the CM post after 2023 Assembly polls. Surprisingly, BJP chose debutant MLA Bhajanlal Sharma instead, leaving Raje loyalists fuming.