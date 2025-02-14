Jammu & Kashmir's maiden budget session on March 7

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory’s maiden budget for the year 2025-26 will be presented in the Legislative Assembly on March 7.
The 28-day budget session will begin in Jammu with an address from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on March 3.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget on March 7.
On Friday, the Assembly Secretariat announced the provisional calendar for the budget session.
The session will begin on March 3 with the Lieutenant Governor’s address, followed by discussions on the Motion of Thanks from March 4 to 6, which will conclude with a reply on March 6.
The budget will be presented on March 7, with general discussions on the budget taking place from March 8 to 11. The government will respond on March 11.
From March 12 to 25, the session will focus on scrutinizing the Demands for Grants of various departments. On March 25, the Appropriation Bills to authorize expenditures will be introduced.
The session will resume in April, with Private Members’ Resolutions and Bills scheduled from April 7 to 9. The session will conclude with government business on April 11.
This will be the first budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in over seven years. The last budget was presented in February 2018 by Haseeb Drabu, the then-finance minister of the PDP-BJP government headed by Mehbooba Mufti.