Jammu & Kashmir's maiden budget session on March 7

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory’s maiden budget for the year 2025-26 will be presented in the Legislative Assembly on March 7.

The 28-day budget session will begin in Jammu with an address from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on March 3.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget on March 7.

On Friday, the Assembly Secretariat announced the provisional calendar for the budget session.

The session will begin on March 3 with the Lieutenant Governor’s address, followed by discussions on the Motion of Thanks from March 4 to 6, which will conclude with a reply on March 6.