JD(U) leader in Bihar alleges kidnapping assault by RJD MLA; forced to drink urine

PATNA: Rehan Faisal, a JD (U functionary, alleged that an RJD MLA Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad and his supporters kidnapped him, assaulted him and forced to drink urine in Bihar’s Purnea district, police said on Friday.

RJD MLA Reknuddin and six others have been named as accused in an FIR (first information report) lodged with Baisi police station. In the police complaint, Rehan alleged that he was kidnapped by supporters of the MLA when he had gone to the local market late on Wednesday.

The MLA’s men took him to his residence where he was assaulted with bamboo sticks and iron rods causing severe injuries. He got his hands and legs fractured in the process.

“When I asked for water, they offered me urine to drink in captivity,” Rehan, JD(U)’s Baisi vice president said. JD(U) leader alleged that he was targeted by the MLA for exposing misdeeds of the MLA, including land grab and fake MNREGA job cards.

“A woman’s land was forcibly grabbed by the MLA’s men, which I had protested,” he alleged. He was saved when his wife and other residents of the village reached the MLA’s house and intervened in the matter.

“The MLA’s men made an abortive attempt to stab me,” he alleged. The MLA, however, could not be contacted for his comments. Deputy superintendent of police, Baisi, Aditya Kumar said that six persons, including MLA and his brother, have been named accused in the FIR. “Investigation is underway,” he told this reporter over the phone. The victim Rehman Faizal has been admitted to Purnea Sadar hospital for treatment.