Jharkhand father, sons kill student over boyfriend

RANCHI: In a case of honour killing, father and her two brothers were arrested for killing the girl, an intermediate student. Initially, buried the dead body in the septic tank at home for 10 days, then beheaded the dead body and dumped it at the river bank under the sand after packing it in a jute sac when police raised doubts over their role in the killing.

The girl, Nibha Pandey, was a student of class12 and was to appear for Intermediate board exam this year only.

To deceive the police, Madan Pandey filed a missing report in the police station. When police started the investigation, girl’s last location was found to be at her home, due to which, police was doubtful over the role of the family in the incident. According to police, the father and two brothers of the girl have been arrested and sent to jail.

“It is a case related to honour killing. The deceased’s father Madan Pandey and two brothers Nitish Pandey and Jyotish Pandey have been arrested and sent to jail,” said the Koderma SP Anudeep Singh.