Maharashtra agriculture minister compares farmers to beggars, opposition demands his resignation

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate sparked controversy on Friday by comparing farmers to beggars. The opposition has demanded his resignation, accusing him of insulting farmers.

The Agriculture Minister, Manikrao Kokate, stated that nowadays, beggars do not even accept a single rupee, but the government offers crop insurance to farmers for just one rupee. He suggested that no one should complain about the government’s efforts.

This remark was condemned by Dr. Ajit Nawale, General Secretary of All India Kisan Maha Sabha, who said that the minister indirectly compared farmers to beggars.

“The minister said beggars do not accept even one rupee, but farmers are receiving crop insurance at one rupee. We condemn such a narrow and disrespectful mentality. This statement insults the self-respect of farmers.

The welfare schemes and funds given to farmers are not personal gifts from ministers; they are funded by the public.

Farmers contribute immensely to the country, and no one can repay that contribution. In fact, farmers are exploited by the government, which offers them low rates for their crops. The Chief Minister should sack such a minister who lacks respect for farmers,” Dr. Nawale said.