Major train mishap averted as damaged track detected in Bihar's Jamui

PATNA: A major train mishap was averted due to the timely detection of a damaged track on the Kiel-Jhajha-Jasidih section late on Thursday.

The section falls under the Danapur division of the east-central railway in Bihar’s Jamui district.

A few unidentified miscreants had tampered with the track causing damage to it. District police and railway protection force suspected the involvement of local criminals in the incident.

Several trains passed through the damaged portion of the track until the matter came to the notice of a patrolling team. The movement of trains was diverted as a precautionary measure and to carry out repair work on damaged portion of the track.