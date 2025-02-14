'Met with rejection at every turn': Ahmed Patel's son severs ties with Congress party

Faizal Patel, son of renowned Bharuch leader and senior Congress stalwart, the late Ahmed Patel, caused a stir on February 13 by publicly severing ties with the Congress Party.

In an emotional social media post, Faizal announced his decision, marking a significant departure from the political legacy of his father.

This unexpected move has sent shockwaves among Congress circles.

In a heartfelt social media post, Faizal Patel expressed immense pain and suffering he endured while working for the Congress Party, revealing that he had made the difficult decision to part ways with the party.

"My late father dedicated his entire life to serving the country, the party, and the Gandhi family," Faizal wrote, emphasizing the legacy of selfless commitment of his father. Despite his best efforts to follow in his father’s footsteps, he lamented that, at every turn, he was met with rejection.

“I tried following his footsteps but was denied an opportunity to serve every step of the way. I will continue to work for people in whatever way possible. The congress party will remain my family as it has always been. I want to thank all the congress leaders, party workers and well-wishers who have supported me.” Faisal wrote.

Prior to making his final decision, Faizal Patel had voiced his dissatisfaction with the Congress Party’s handling of the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat. On social media, he had issued a stern warning, stating that if the seat was not allocated to him, Congress supporters would not back the party's candidate. In his latest post, however, Faizal clarified that while he was parting ways with Congress, he would continue to work for the welfare of humanity, emphasizing that the party would always remain his family.