PM Modi leaves for home after concluding 'very substantive' visit to US

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for India after concluding his visit to the US during which he held high-level bilateral talks with President Donald Trump on a wide range of subjects, including trade and technology, defence and security, energy and people-to-people ties.

Modi arrived in the US from France on Wednesday.

He was hosted by Trump on Thursday for their first bilateral talks since the Republican leader assumed the US presidency for a second term last month.

During the talks, India and the US decided to take a big leap in broad-basing their strategic ties in several critical areas, including defence, energy, and critical technology.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.