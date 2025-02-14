Samajwadi Party prepares ground for 2027 assembly polls, chalks out strategy to prevent BJP’s return

LUCKNOW: After failing to repeat the Lok Sabha election performance in the recent bypoll to 10 assembly seats necessitated by the election of sitting MLAs to the lower house of Parliament in 2024, the Samajwadi Party (SP), has unveiled its ‘2027 formula.’

The formula eyes to aid the 2027 UP assembly elections.

It is a revamped strategy aimed at strengthening the party’s position by roping in former bureaucrats from backward, Dalit, and minority communities into its fold to meet its Picchda-Dalit- Alpasankhyak (PDA) narrative.

Moreover, the party has also decided to make early announcements of the candidates so that they could nurture their seats well in advance, reinforce booth-level networks, and use social media as a tool to crowdsource key electoral issues directly from the people.

The fresh formula was revealed in a meeting of the party while evaluating the reasons party’s poor performance in the bypolls including the Milkipur constituency.

The BJP won the Milkipur seat with a massive margin of over 61,000 votes defeating the SP's Ajit Prasad.