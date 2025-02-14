Two more cases detected, Maharashtra GBS tally climbs to 205

PUNE: The tally of suspected and confirmed Gullain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra has reached 205 with the detection of two more cases, a health official has said.

The number of confirmed cases stands at 177, of which 20 patients are on ventilator support, he said on Thursday.

The death toll remained unchanged at eight, said the official.

Most of the cases in the state have been reported from Pune.

A 53-year-old man has also died of GBS at a hospital in Mumbai, the first fatality in the city due to the nerve disorder, officials had said earlier.

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems swallowing or breathing.