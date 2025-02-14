Union Carbide toxic waste unloaded from trucks five days before HC deadline

BHOPAL: Forty-three days after being transported from Bhopal, the safe containers holding more than 350 tonnes toxic waste of Union Carbide factory were finally unloaded from the trucks at the treatment-storage-disposal-facility (TSDF) in the industrial town, Pithampur in Dhar district on Thursday.

“The process of unloading the containers from the trucks took around 4 hours at the TSDF in Pithampur. Process of unloading the containers was carried out in the presence of local public representatives, media personnel and experts, including officials of the pollution control board,” a senior official said.

The members of the Pithampur Bachao Samiti, which has been spearheading the protests stood away from the TSDF, despite being invited to be present during the unloading of the containers at the facility, where the incineration of the waste is planned on the order of the MP High Court.