Court convicts Goa man for 2017 rape-murder of Irish-British woman; sentencing on Feb 17

PANAJI: Nearly eight years after an Irish-British woman was raped and murdered during her Goa visit, a court on Friday convicted the lone accused in the case, a 31-year-old local resident.

Judge Kshama Joshi of the District and Sessions Court at Margao town found Vikat Bhagat, the lone accused, guilty of raping and murdering the woman, Danielle McLaughin (28), said Vikram Varma, the lawyer representing Andrea Brannigan, the mother of the deceased.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Monday (February 17), he said.

Varma informed that the public prosecutor has sought "maximum sentence" for the accused from the court.

Though the lawyer did not elaborate, such heinous offences attract life imprisonment or death.

McLaughin, who arrived in the coastal state as a backpacker tourist, was found dead in a forested area of Canacona village in South Goa district on March 14, 2017.

Bhagat, a local resident, was later arrested by the police on rape and murder charges.

The accused, lodged at the Central Jail, Colvale in North Goa, on Thursday attended the court proceeding through video conferencing.

The verdict was slated to be pronounced on Thursday, but it was postponed for a day later by the trial court judge.

Brannigan, the mother of the victim, is in Goa to witness the conclusion of the judicial process.